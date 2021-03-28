Setting an example for the male dominated society and paving the way for social norms, a newly wed bride has driven her husband to her in-laws place after the wedding. The video was of the incident has found its place in the internet and has gone viral since then.

This incident took place in Kolkata of West Bengal. The bride in the viral video is Sneha Singhi, a chef by profession. Sneha has shared this video on her official Instagram account, after which it became viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Singhi Upadhaya (@snehasinghi1)

The video starts with a quote by American Actress Katherine Hepburn, which says, “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun”. The bride could be seen wearing a lovely cherry red coloured lehenga, while the bridegroom wore a cream coloured sherwani. The lovely couple get on board a sedan (the bride being the driver), put on the seat belts and drove through a ocean of guests.

“This really was fun!” wrote Sneha, in the shared video clip of Instagram. The viral video received 2,67,000 likes and 952 comments. After watching the video, Netizens were overjoyed and shared their well wishes to the bride. A user wrote “Wow…loved…it!!!” while another “ amazing”.