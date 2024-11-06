Boy throws magnets into Ganga, what gets stuck brings wide smile on his face, WATCH

The Ganga, it’s more than a river; it is holy, it is sacred. And indeed, very special for millions of hearts. Olden Hindu scriptures state that Ganga waters can eliminate sin. So pilgrims make all their wishes pour through coins into the Ganga waters so that free all their wishes may proceed for divine blessings.

The coin offerings of Ganga have proved to be an unthought-of source of income for many families. Entrepreneurial individuals collect magnets and other metallic objects from the deposited coins and sell them in the market. A ritualistic activity has become a source of income.

Recently, a viral video surfaced on social media where a boy takes his boat up to the middle of the river and throws in a magnet. As he pulls up the magnet, a smile spreads across his face.

The viral footage shows, the boy in the middle of the river first ties the magnate to a rope and throws it to the deep water. Than he waits patiently for few times to sink it to the river bottom. When he pulls up the magnet, he discovers a huge amount of coins. A wide smile spreads across his face. While speaking with the boy, he revealed that, his family is dependent on the money he gets by the magnet. He collects the money from the deep river by the throwing the magnet. The coins were thrown by many charitable individuals. Some times he finds gold and silver items from it too.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account named, @social_sandesh1. It gained over 6.3 million views and a flurry of comments. Few users are commenting positively on the video while some saying, the money was already on the magnet and he is doing this for social media showoff.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Has gold also started getting stuck in the magnet?”

WATCH the viral video here:

