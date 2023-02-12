Boy swimming with baby alligators: Watch scary viral video

Boy swimming with baby alligators – this was seen in a recent scary video that has gone viral. It can be seen in the video that a minor boy is swimming with a large number of baby alligators in a pool.

Shared by DINGO to Instagram in November 22 the post has so far earned 2,585,570 likes. The account holder dingo_dinkelman captioned the video as, “My boy swimming with baby Nile crocs!! Here in South Africa.”

We can see in the video that in the beginning of the clip a boy jumps into the pool that is full of baby alligators and crocodiles. A large number of baby crocs are also swimming in the water of the pool for which the boy is even facing problem to swim properly. Of course, though the boy is swimming right along the crocs they are not hurting him anyway. Rather towards climax of the video it was also seen that a baby croc boarded on his back while he is swimming.

Undoubtedly it is a scary video. The only good thing is the reptiles are baby crocs when they might not have the habit of haunting. And this has been pointed out by many netizens who have commented for the video.

While a user mentioned the act as , “so awesome!!” another user approximately threw a challenge commenting, “Pls swim with them again in the next 5 yrs or so.”

Well another Insta user perhaps categorized the act to be too risky and lethal as she pointed out, “101 reasons why women live longer than men.”

Another user discarded the act and commented, “i dont even wanna know how gross the water was.” Even another user apparently threw a challenge and commented, “Keep swimming till they grow up.”

“Wow! Wow dad is so proud why not try it again when the Crocs have fully grown,” the same essence was also found in this comment.

And another user probably thought it to be an edited video as he commented, “Nice edit.”

“never on earth I would let my child do something like that,” wrote another user.

Yet another Insta user wrote, “Bade Wale hote to ab tak swiming se pahle hi niwala ban gya hota,” in Hindi that means if the crocs would have been fully grown, the boy would have become their prey as he started to swim.

Watch the video here: