Boy cries for kidnapper in Rajasthan, WATCH heart rendering video here

Jaipur: In a heart rendering viral video, a boy is seen crying for his kidnapper in Rajasthan said reports on Friday. In the capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, the police recovered a child who was kidnapped about 14 months ago, after which a unique scene was seen.

The innocent child started crying loudly while hugging the kidnapper, after which tears started flowing from the eyes of the accused as well. In fact, an emotional video has surfaced from Jaipur Police Station, in which an innocent child is crying loudly while hugging the accused of kidnapping the child.

Seeing this, the police personnel forcefully freed the child hugging the accused and handed him over to his mother, but even then the child kept crying. Let us tell you that the accused kidnapper kidnapped this child and kept him in his captivity for 14 months.

According to the report, the accused has been identified as Tanuj Chahar. He is a suspended head constable of Uttar Pradesh Police. He was arrested by Jaipur Police from Aligarh recently. When the police caught him, he had grown beard and moustache and was wearing a saffron robe and was disguised as a saint.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE :