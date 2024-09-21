Booze brings out bravery, drunken man pets cobra with love, WATCH video

In a peculiar video, a drunken man was seen bravely petting a huge venomous cobra in intoxicated state. video goes viral within few minutes of posting. The footage was shared on Instagram has got over 16.8 million views and prompted varied reactions.

In the viral video, an intoxicated man was seen calmly interacting with a venomous cobra. The video has left netizens horrified.

The video seems like being recorded with a mobile phone camera by some locals. it shows a man sitting under a tree holding a big bottle of liquor in fully intoxicated state.

Suddenly a cobra with extended hood approached him. Surprisingly the man started petting the cobra like a harmless pet. He started talking to it in a affectionate voice with full of love and care. People behind the camera were heard asking him to stay away from him but he was careless, ignoring the potential dangers.

Animal lovers are fuming over this ignorant act.

He was seen saying ” Don’t worry. it wont bite, it’s a harmless creature.” The cobra magically remained motionless and caused no harm to anyone present there. The video was posted by Instagram user Kaki Venkatesh, The viral video has gained over 16.8 million views within few hours of posting. It has stirred the anxiety over the social media.

A user commented , “Does he think he’s in a movie?”

Another user commented , “I’d be more worried about the snake’s patience running out than the man’s alcohol levels.”

A third user wrote “The snake looks confused but calm. I hope this doesn’t encourage others to try similar stunts.”

WATCH the viral video here: