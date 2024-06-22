Bollywood in Indonesia: Man signs “Humko Humise Chura Lo” at event, Video leaves internet in love

Bollywood songs are loved globally these days. The Hindi songs have a different fan base worldwide. Meanwhile, recently a video of an Indonesian man singing Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster song “Humko Humise Chura Lo” is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @lida2018_taufiq. In the video, Taufiq Lida, a professional artist is seen singing the iconic Bollywood song in male as well as female voice.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 2.5 million views, while nearly 1.7 lakh Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Bro with Right talent in wrong place…” Another person wrote, “Was Lata Mangeshkar your grandmother, bro?”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Gana to accha gaya hy but public mei matt gaya krro.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Indian mai tum bade famous ho sir! Your voice is so good!” A fifth person wrote, “Nice brother you are just awesome.”

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Humko Humise Chura Lo’, a popular track from the 2000 film ‘Mohabbatein’, that starred Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The song was sung by Bollywood’s iconic singer Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar.