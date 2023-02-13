Bodybuilder can’t reach back to grab sticker: Watch funny viral video

Bodybuilder can’t reach back and a video of this has gone viral on internet. A video had been shared to Instagram in last November 2022 that has resurfaced lately while many people are sharing it to their friends on the social media. The video shows that a bodybuilder can’t reach his back to touch a sticker stuck to a certain place on his back.

As we can see in the video, a guy is taking out his T shirt and asking a man to put the sticker on his back. Then, he tries and without any hassle he takes out the sticker. Then the guy puts the sticker at the same spot of another person present on the frame. The difference is, the earlier guy had just a normal physique, while the second man is a bodybuilder who have thick muscles.

The body builder than tries his best to take out the sticker from his back However, due to his sturdy physique and thick muscles he could not reach out to the place where the sticker was posted. He tried and failed.

Instagram user Official___amit___99 posted the video in November 2022 and so far it has grabbed as many as 109,563 likes besides a number of comments.

A use wrote, “Kis kis ne schi mae krke deakha vedio ko deakhne ke badh,” (Who are the persons who have tried it at home after watching the video.)

Anohter guy writes, “aj se gym bandh,” (from today I will not work out a the gym)

Yet another Instagram user opines that, “Strong guy has 1thousand ways to force another guy take it down.”

“Another excuse to stay weak,” comments another user while another user comments, “Gym krne k liye aukad v chahye beta jo tere paas nhi h.”

Watch the video here: