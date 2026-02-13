Black Panther, Leopard Spotted Together in Rare Moment at Bhadra Tiger Reserve, watch

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a breath-taking wildlife moment that has captivated social media users across India, a rare sighting of a black panther and a leopard sharing a quiet drink of water moment has emerged from the backwaters of Bhadra Tiger Reserve.

The striking photograph shows the two majestic big cats standing side by side at the water’s edge, their reflections shimmering gently on the rippling surface. The powerful yet serene frame offers an extraordinary glimpse into the hidden rhythms of India’s forests.

The rare moment was captured by wildlife photographer Arvind Karthik, who later shared the images on his Instagram account. The photographs were taken during a guided visit inside the Karnataka-based reserve.

Wildlife enthusiasts have hailed the sighting as exceptional, as black panthers which are melancholic leopards are elusive and seldom seen alongside their more commonly spotted counterparts. Experts say such calm coexistence captured on camera is both unusual and visually stunning.

The image has since gone viral, drawing admiration from nature lovers and photographers alike, and shining a spotlight once again on the rich biodiversity of Karnataka’s forests.

