Bizarre! Stowaway cat found inside suitcase at JFK Airport in the US: Check pics

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident a live stowaway cat was found from a checked-in suitcase at the John F Kennedy Airport in the United States a few days back. TSA posted on Instagram about it.

The Insta post by TSA reads, “While this CATch had our baggage screening officers at JFK airport saying, “Come on meow!” The passenger said, “I didn’t know it was in there.” Wish we were kitten!

On a more paws-itive note we have info on how to best travel with your pets. Always check with your airline be-fur you arrive at the airport for their rules. Once at our screening area REMOVE GARFIELD FROM THE BAG before sending the CARRIER through the X-ray. Take a meow-ment though if you believe your pet will make an escape. In this case, it’s purr-fectly okay to ask to speak with a supervisor who may have alternate screening options.

Feline like you still have more travel questions? Our furiends at AskTSA have all the answers. They’re litter-ally available online every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET), including holidays.”

As per reports, a baggage screening officer at JFK discovered the cat. However, when the passenger was asked he said that he did not know that the animal was there.

TSA further asked passengers in the post to always check with your airline before arriving at the Airport. Also, remove any such thing from the bag before sending the carrier through the X ray. TSA officers will be ready to answer in between 8 am and 6 pm, if someone has any question in this matter, the post also said.