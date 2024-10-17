Bitten by deadly snake, Bihar man walks into hospital with reptile around neck

Bihar: A heart-stopping video has gone viral, leaving viewers with goosebumps. The video of a man walking into a hospital with a large snake draped around his neck has left the internet in awe.

In a stunning turn of events, doctors and medical staff were in a surprise after a man arrived in a hospital in Bhagalpur district, tightly gripping a venomous Russell’s viper from its neck, after it bit his right hand.

Reportedly, the 48-year-old man identified as, Prakash Mandal is a daily wage earner belongs to Bihar’s Bhagalpur. He was sleeping at his home peacefully when suffered a bite from a Russell’s viper, one of the world’s most venomous snakes on October 15 and immediately wrapped his right arm tightly to prevent the poison from spreading and rushed to the hospital. He also came holding the snake to the hospital so doctors could identify the species and treat him accordingly.

The footage from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital was posted on the popular platform X (previously known as Twitter). And now it is going viral on social media. As per the footage, bystanders reacting in shock at the sight of a man walking with a snake around his neck. Some people are seen asking him to stay away. The doctors have promptly responded to the situation and provided the required treatment to the man.

Later, the snake was handed over to the forest department.

WATCH the viral video here: