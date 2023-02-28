Birthday of parrot celebrated in Odisha’s Sonepur

In a rare incident, the birthday of a parrot was celebrated recently by the owner of the bird in Subarnapur district of Odisha. While the birthday was celebrated like human birthday, a cake was also cut on this occasion amid presence of guests. The special birthday was celebrated in the house of Puja Maharana of Ghodaghat pada in Sonepur town. The name of the parrot is ‘Tato’. The celebration video has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the birthday of the parrot was celebrated with pomp and show. Many guests were invited. A party had also been arranged where among others puri, curry, khir and sweets were in the list of foods. Not only that, even Reo and Mato, the friends of Tato had also been invited. As per the organisers, all the birds enjoyed the party.

Later, the video was uploaded to social media which went viral within no time. Many people reportedly appreciated the deed. They have even praised the family that has kept the parrot.

Meanwhile in another case, the adorable conversation of a parrot with it’s owner has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. In the clip, the parrot can be heard talking to a woman. It is calling her ‘mummy’ and ‘maa’. The bird then patiently waits for her to come nearby but the lady only responds to the parrot and does not appear in the video.