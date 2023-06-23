Bird refuses to leave its dead partner’s side, watch what happens next

Love, a concept that transcends boundaries and captures the essence of human emotions, is a complex and profound experience. While it is most commonly associated with human relationships, love can also be observed and experienced in animal kingdom, where depths of emotion often leave us in awe.

A viral video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows a bird refusing to leave its dead partner’s side.

The clip shows two birds, one of which is mourning the death of its partner. While a person tries to move the dead birth, another denies it and clings to it. As the video progresses, you can notice that the other one also died. The scene is both sorrowful and touching at the same time. The person behind the camera later buries both birds together.

The clip also had a tweet along with it, capturing the emotions of the profound impact of loss perfectly, “Love and loyalty. If you have a heart, it will surely bleed at the end,” the tweet reads.

Watch video:

Love & Loyality 💕💕

If you have a heart, it will surely bleed at the end 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/FqnwThjOpi — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 21, 2023

Within a short period of time after the video was posted on social media, it gained a large number of likes and comments from netizens.

One user commented, “Nowadays one can’t find this kind of love and purity. Heart wrenching moment.” Another wrote, “The bird died of heartbreak.” A third user wrote, “Perfect example for soulmate.”