Bill Gates makes roti from scratch, PM Modi asks to try millets next: Watch

Who imagined that one day we will get to see Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates making roti on a television show? Yes, it happened. The billionaire recently appeared in a video with an American celebrity chef and blogger Eitan Bernath, where the two were seen attempting to make rotis. Not only does Bill Gates makes roti, but he also does it from scratch, and that is what makes the event even more special.

In the clip shared on Instagram by Bernath himself, Gates can be seen binding the dough for roti with wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and water. However, instead of using his hands to knead it like it is usually done, the businessman used a spatula for mixing ingredients.

After the dough was ready, the Chef showed Bill how to roll rotis in a perfect circle. The tech billionaire followed his steps and although his take was nowhere near perfect, his humour was on point. The duo then roasted the delicacy on a tawa with some ghee and enjoyed the home-style Indian dish with some sort of gravy.

Watch Video Here:

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from “Didi Ki Rasoi” canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3 — Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

While sharing the post, Bernath wrote, “Bill Gates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from “Didi Ki Rasoi” canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti.”

In no time the video raked up more than 173.1k views and tons of comments. While some were impressed by the attempt, some found mixing the dough with a spatula a little wild.

The video went viral so much that it reached the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was left super impressed. The PM shared the short clip of the Microsoft founder making roti on his Instagram stories with a text that read, “Superb @Billgates. The latest trend in India is millet, which is known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too that you can try making.”