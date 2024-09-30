Bihar youth makes flood-resilient floating house that wouldn’t drown even during flood, watch

In a first of its kind a Bihar youth has made a floating house to get rid of flood. According to him this house will not be affected even in devastating floods.

He made the said house on the banks of river Ganga in Buxar in 2023 to provide relief to people suffering from the havoc wreaked by floods every year.

Reportedly, earlier a report had surfaced in which the Central Water Commission stated that the water level of the Ganga will be rising at the rate of four centimetres per hour. It will continue to rise in the coming days, the report also said. Following this report, the youth came up with the idea of making the said house so that people will not be affected even during floods.

The youth Prashant Kumar, a resident of Arrah himself was worried over his own house getting repeatedly destroyed by floods each year. And thus he wanted to come up with a solid solution.

He contacted his friends abroad and came up with the idea of making a floating house. They provided assistance to him.

The said house is made off cow dung, mud and straw along with empty drums of paint, engine oil, etc.

According to the maker the house is made of a material that is not affected by water. Also, the material used is very light so that the house can easily float on the water. The house also has space for farming and sheltering cattle besides providing shelter to flood-affected people. The cost of the house which has been made over an area of 900 square feet is about Rs 6 lakh.

