Bihar student mentions Emran Hashmi, Sunny Leone as parents in exam form!

A student from Bihar mentioned name of Bollywood star Emran Hashmi as father and Sunny Leone as mother in his exam form. An image of the said exam form has gone viral after being posted to social media.

A student from Bihar named Kundan has humorously listed his parents as Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone. The form is for BA Honours Part 2 of a college in Bihar.

Shared by the Instagram account indianrareimages on September 16, the post has so far received over 228,220 likes likes within these few days. While the post has sparked widespread laughter on social media netizens have come up with interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“The Nepotism we support”

“rare until you read bihar”

“Caste- BC”

“Ye BC konsa caste hota hai? Ba*ch*d?”

“Mummy toh famous hai bhai ki”

“Grandfather — Jonny Singh and grandmother — Miya Khalifa”

“Grandfather – Mukesh Bhatt”

“Obviously it has to be bihar university”

“Hobby : stealing railway track, Mobile towers and lake”

“Kabse sunny behen ka shadi emran bhai se hua”

