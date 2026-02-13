Bihar Police aspirant kidnapped, drugged, forced to marry

Advertisement

Bihar: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man who was preparing for Bihar Police recruitment exams was kidnapped, drugged and forced to marry recently.

The incident that took place on February 7 was a part of Bihar’s traditional marriage custom which is known as Pakadwa Shaadi.

The victim identified as Nitish Kumar reportedly claimed that he was kidnapped by a group of men while going to a library late night on February 7.

Nitish also claimed that he was assaulted, drugged and was taken to a temple in Morwa where he was forced to get married to a woman identified as Lakshmi Kumari.

Moreover, after the marriage ceremony got over he was then taken to his in-laws residence so that he does not get a chance to escape or reach out for help.

As the video of this incident went viral on the internet, police was informed by some unknown persons, following which Nitish was rescued from the house he was trapped in and was taken to the police station for questioning.

The video was uploaded by @Benarasiyaa on x, captioned it as, “In the lastest incident of “Pakadwa shaadi” in Bihar, man preparing for Bihar police recruitment was abducted, intoxicated and coerced into marrying a girl in Samastipur district of the state.”

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

In the lastest incident of “Pakadwa shaadi” in Bihar, man preparing for Bihar police recruitment was abducted, intoxicated and coerced into marrying a girl in Samastipur district of the state. pic.twitter.com/CNg8w3pLiK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 12, 2026



