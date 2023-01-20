Bihar man creates record by eating more than 3.5Kg curd in 3 mins

In a unique competition organized in Patna yesterday, participants from all across Bihar ate as much curd as possible in order to win. This competition is being organized for the last 10 years in the state. Comprising three categories- including women, men, and senior citizens- the contest was arranged by Sudha Diary to promote the health benefits of curd.

Among men, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Barh, got the first position by consuming 3 kg 420 grams of curd in 3 minutes. Whereas among women, Prema Tiwari of Patna, topped by consuming 2 kg 718 grams of curd in the same time span.

Meanwhile, senior citizen and defending champion Shankar Kant won the first prize by eating 3 kg 647 grams of curd in 3 minutes. All three winners are now accorded ‘Dahi Shree.’ Shankar Kant won this title in the year 2020 by eating 4 kg of curd.

As many as 500 people participated in this “Dahi Khao Competition.”

Looks like the competition was ‘curdled’ with tension, but the dairy warrior emerged victorious by gobbling up 3 kgs & 647 gms of curd in just 3 minutes! Sudha Dairy successfully organized a Curd-Eating Competition today at Patna Dairy Project to promote health benefits of curd. pic.twitter.com/4aE2HeAMRD — National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (@ncdficoop) January 18, 2023

Chairman of Patna Dairy Project Sanjay Kumar also thanked all the participants for taking part in the competition.