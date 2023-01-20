Bihar man creates record by eating more than 3.5Kg curd in 3 mins

In a unique competition organised in Patna yesterday, participants from all across Bihar ate as much curd as possible in order to win.

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
curd eating competition
Image credit- Twitter/@ncdficoop

In a unique competition organized in Patna yesterday, participants from all across Bihar ate as much curd as possible in order to win. This competition is being organized for the last 10 years in the state. Comprising three categories- including women, men, and senior citizens- the contest was arranged by Sudha Diary to promote the health benefits of curd.

Among men, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Barh, got the first position by consuming 3 kg 420 grams of curd in 3 minutes. Whereas among women, Prema Tiwari of Patna, topped by consuming 2 kg 718 grams of curd in the same time span.

Meanwhile, senior citizen and defending champion Shankar Kant won the first prize by eating 3 kg 647 grams of curd in 3 minutes. All three winners are now accorded ‘Dahi Shree.’ Shankar Kant won this title in the year 2020 by eating 4 kg of curd.

As many as 500 people participated in this “Dahi Khao Competition.”

Related News

Name a cockroach after your Ex this Valentine’s Day, this…

MA English Degree holder quits job at British Council to run…

US woman saves 10 crores, retires at 37; Know how

Baby born with rare condition in UP, 60% body covered in…

Chairman of Patna Dairy Project Sanjay Kumar also thanked all the participants for taking part in the competition.

Also Read: Hindu girl recites Quran, bags first prize in recitation competition

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.