‘Big daddy’ crab wins Guinness World Record: Watch

The internet is a treasure trove of amusing material. From time to time, we stumble upon images and videos that astound us. Especially images related to food. In light of it, a Japanese spider crab has made it to create a record for the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness Book of World Records includes a gigantic crab by the name of Big Daddy as the “widest crustacean living in captivity.” The organization posted many pictures of the creature on Instagram along with an in-depth caption. People have been curious about the sharing ever since it was posted.

The photos were shared by the Guinness World Record in their official Instagram handle where they wrote, “Big Daddy is a record-crushing crustacean! Meet Big Daddy the Crab. He’s a Japanese spider crab who lived at Sea Life in Blackpool, UK. Big Daddy’s legs stretched to 3.11 meters (10 feet 2.5 inches) making him the world’s widest crustacean living in captivity.”

Take a look:

Since being shared online, the images garnered more than 90k likes and tons of comments. Highly impressed by the pictures, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “he most appropriately named crustacean ever.” Another commented, “Does he know he’s a winner?” A third comment read, “Ok. Scary.”