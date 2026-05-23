Bhel puri served in bank statement? Viral post sparks outrage online

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A simple street food purchase has unexpectedly turned into a viral internet discussion after a man revealed that his ₹20 bhel puri was served wrapped inside a printed bank statement.

The incident came to light after the customer shared pictures online showing personal banking details printed on the paper used to pack the snack. Shocked by what he saw, the man criticised the situation and called privacy and hygiene a “joke.”

The post quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing concern over how sensitive documents were being casually reused for food packaging. Several people pointed out that bank statements contain personal financial information that could potentially be misused if accessed by strangers.

Others also raised hygiene concerns, questioning the safety of using old printed papers and documents for serving food items.

One user commented, “This is both funny and scary at the same time,” while another wrote, “Imagine finding your bank details wrapped around street food.” A third user joked, “Data breach but make it spicy.”

Many social media users also said the incident highlighted a larger issue around careless disposal of personal documents and the common use of recycled paper by small food vendors.

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Street food vendors in India often reuse newspapers or printed papers for packaging because they are cheap and easily available. However, food safety experts have repeatedly warned against the practice, saying printed ink and reused paper may not be safe for direct food contact.

The unusual incident has now sparked conversations online not just about privacy, but also about awareness regarding proper disposal of sensitive documents and safer food packaging practices.

See the post here:

Bought a ₹20 Bhel from a street vendor and it was wrapped in someone’s 2 page bank statement. Name, account number, transactions… everything just out there like it’s normal. Privacy is seriously a joke in India 😭 pic.twitter.com/nlnQl2O9MV — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) May 21, 2026