Best birthday wish ever! Pet dog’s adorable reaction wins hearts

Internet is filled with cute cats and dogs videos, these little beings always manage to surprise us with their unexpected acts. While most of their videos crack us up, some fill our hearts with amazement and leave us in ‘awe.’ Such an innocent clip of a pet dog celebrating its owner’s birthday is winning hearts on the Internet.

Shared on Facebook by a user named Arunima, the clip shows her mother blowing the candles on her birthday cake. The camera then turns towards her pet dog, who is excitedly watching the event. As the people gathered over their stars clapping, the furry pooch first innocently watches them and then tries to happily clap for the birthday woman as well.

Arunima shared the video with the caption, “Who said he can’t clap.”

So far, the video has garnered more than 600k views and tons of comments expressing their happiness over the dog’s adorable reaction.