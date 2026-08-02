Bengaluru woman’s advice on spending habits sparks online debate, watch

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A woman from Bengaluru has sparked a debate on social media by sharing thoughts on how young professionals deal with their finances.

In a video shared by Simridhi Makhija, on her Instagram handle, she expressed confusion on why young adults spend money in their early twenties instead of saving for the future.

“For the past 7 months, staying in Bengaluru I have really observed how young adults spend. Why are people spending like five thousand in cafes, forty thousand in rent, buying forty thousand of stuff?” she asked.

She advised people even if they can afford all of this to save some part of it and prioritize saving especially during the earlier parts of their lives and work more and more because why even restrict yourself, why shouldn’t we earn more but also control our spending on unproductive lifestyle.

Her video also brought into perspective ‘lifestyle inflation,’ which refers to the phenomenon whereby consumers increase their spending in order to be able to afford the next level of goods and services.

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The responses to her video were mixed, with some lauding the saving culture she advocates and others pointing that young professionals must also ‘live their money’.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simridhi Makhija (@simridhimakhija)