Bengaluru woman compares corporate life to school, says exams start every Monday, watch

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To many people who work professionally, office deadlines can be deceptively similar to exams. Now one such professional from Bengaluru, describes her work experience, and even after working for 3 years, feels that she is studying for a Monday’s exam on a weekly basis.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charu Gupta shares how her professional life feels like school exams, stating the week starts by having hopes that she’ll get through today and do better tomorrow.

Gupta says the comparisons end with exams, she says pending tasks seem like the class assignment left by her teacher and continue in her mind even when back at home.

Describing her weekend she says she knows, while she does want to study further, her desire keeps deferring with procrastination where neither study neither is in progress and no other plans either, only that pending work and tasks constantly linger.

By Saturday and Sunday still bring about no change and until Sunday late in the evening with the dawn of monday close ahead, she opens it for just enough urgent tasks to complete it.

Her comparison has struck chord with millions and masses, who feel exactly what she does, their weekend’s spent stressing about unfinished task, making them anxious about Monday.

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It describes work life, exactly as continuation of school, where school exams become office deadline and homeworks transform into undone work pending to be done before Monday.

One user humorously wrote, “I am a teacher. And i still don’t want to go to school,” “You are not alone in this,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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