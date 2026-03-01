Bengaluru techie takes father to Google’s Ananta office; emotional video goes viral

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A heart-warming video of a Google software engineer taking his father on a tour of the Google Ananta office in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, drawing praise for the emotional father-son moment.

The video was shared on Instagram by Vineeth Sharma Buddarapu, a software engineer at Google’s Ananta campus, where he documented his father’s first-ever visit to a corporate office. The clip shows Buddarapu guiding his father through different areas of the campus – including the cafeteria, landscaped gardens, gaming and arcade zones – and capturing his reactions as he experiences the environment for the first time.

“On last Friday, I did something every Googler wants to do. I took my Nanna to visit @google Ananta with me,” Buddarapu wrote in the caption, noting that his family comes from a “very small background from a village.” He added that his father was overwhelmed, proud and amazed by the office facilities, and that he had never seen him so happy before.

The Ananta campus, inaugurated in February 2025, is one of Google’s largest global offices, spread over about 1.6 million square feet in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area. It features collaborative workspaces, recreational zones, walking paths, an amphitheatre-style central space called Sabha, and green landscaped areas inspired by the city’s natural surroundings.

In the video, the father’s joy is evident as he takes in the vibrant corporate environment, shares a coffee with his son and even enjoys arcade games. Viewers on social media praised the emotional moment, with many commenting on how proud the father looked and applauding Buddarapu for sharing such a personal milestone.

The clip resonated strongly online, with users describing the moment as “heartwarming” and a beautiful example of acknowledging parental sacrifices and celebrating personal achievements.

