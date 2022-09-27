Bengaluru: Picture of placard for flatmates at Lucky Ali concert amuses netizens, goes viral

People who have had to house hunt at any point in their life know that it is a hassle to find a good house that they actually would like living in. Even harder is finding room-mates or flat mates who can split the cost of living with you. It is important to find a flat mate who can match your vibe and your ideas because if not then they can make your life a living hell. It can be very hard to share a living space with someone who has nothing in common with you, or who lives in a way that does not match yours at all. This is the reason people spend a lot of time and effort finding someone who would be a good fit for them and can improve their living situation as well. A woman in Bengaluru has taken this search a step further by holding up a board for flatmates at a Lucky Ali concert!

The Twitter handle of Klub posted the picture of this picture which has now gone viral. The placard reads “FLAT(MATES) REQUIRED #bachelorette @bachelorsinblr”. The hilarious yet creative sign has tickled the funny bone of netizens, who are loving this idea, while ruing the housing situation in the crowded city of Bengaluru.

The brain behind this crazy idea is a lady named Ankita who has an Instagram page dedicated to introducing potential flatmates to each other. Her Instagram handle reads “Use the comment section of the post with desired location to introduce yourself and find your flatmates . Unfortunately that’s the best I can do.” She also has a Twitter account where she describes herself as “Data Engineer. Singer and storyteller of data. Dog Ma. Whimsical. Sarcastic. Notorious, but full of good intentions.”

The picture of her holding the board for flatmates at Lucky Ali’s flatmates high in the Lucky Ali concert held at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield has gone crazy viral, and people have a lot to say.

Desperate times calls for new levels of creativity 😂 — Khushi🐬 (@_Khushi_Shah_) September 25, 2022

You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert pic.twitter.com/jyWjoyq62B — Shubh Khandelwal (@ShubhKD) September 25, 2022

Ankita replied to the tweet by Shubh Khandelwal as well.

@BachelorsInBLR haha it’s us! Thank you Shubh 🫶🏼 Hope all attendees had a good laugh! We sure did! Also, ghar dila do yaaar — Ankita (@BachelorsInBLR) September 26, 2022

There are numerous videos of the concert where she was seen holding the sign on Ankita’s Instagram page as well. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not another Ankita (@bachelorsinblr)

What is your opinion about this creative advertising? What do you think about the housing situation in Bangalore? Let us know!