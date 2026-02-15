Bengaluru woman pays Rs 46,000 for two nannies, sparks online debate over privilege and parenting

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Balancing career and childcare remains one of the biggest challenges for urban parents. A Bengaluru-based mother has now sparked widespread discussion online after revealing that she spends Rs 46,000 per month on two nannies to help raise her young children.

Parveen Choudhury, a mother of two boys aged three and four, shared details of her childcare arrangement in a video posted on Instagram. She explained that her primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month for cooking, cleaning, and childcare duties for up to 11 hours a day, including overnight stays when required. A second nanny is paid Rs 14,000 per month to assist and step in when needed.

According to sources, the support system allows her children to feel secure while also giving her the flexibility to work and travel. She highlighted that one of the nannies uses her income to support her three children back in her village, calling the arrangement “women exchanging resources for doing the best for their family.”

“More Than a Transaction”

In her post, Choudhury emphasised that she does not view the relationship as purely transactional. She described her nannies as an “extension of my family system,” adding that trust and integrity form the foundation of their bond.

She wrote that by delegating daily chores such as bathing, feeding, and school trips, she is able to spend more meaningful time with her children reading to them, taking nature walks, and being emotionally present. She also acknowledged her financial privilege, stating she feels grateful to be able to compensate her domestic staff well enough for them to afford education and better opportunities for their own children.

Internet Divided

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. Many users praised her for recognising domestic work and building a reliable support structure. Supporters said modern parenting often requires shared responsibility and sustainable help.

However, critics questioned wage disparities and broader systemic inequalities. One commenter calculated the hourly pay of the primary nanny and argued that such wages reflect deeper socio-economic issues in India. Others framed the debate around privilege, labour rights, and feminism.

Some viewers also shared personal parenting philosophies, with one user stating she preferred raising her child without outside help. In response, Choudhury clarified that hiring nannies does not replace parental involvement but allows her to avoid burnout and maintain her identity beyond motherhood.

The discussion highlights the evolving realities of parenting in cities like Bengaluru, where dual-income households, long work hours, and nuclear family setups often make external support essential.

As conversations around domestic work, fair wages, and parenting choices continue, the viral post has opened up a broader dialogue on privilege, empowerment, and the changing structure of modern Indian families.

