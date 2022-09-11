Bengaluru man sets up desktop at coffee shop amid flood in city, pic viral A man who was working from a coffee shop in Bengaluru, has gone viral for his innovative way of completing the target, watch viral pic.

Bengaluru is suffering a huge distress after the heavy rain lashed out the city. Several videos from the IT Hub surfaced online showcasing how the low line areas to the posh villas are inundate with flood water. Earlier, a video of luxury cars being submerged in water in underground parking spaces and top company CEOs and families using tractors to travel through the city also did rounds on the Internet.

Another video featured a man swimming in his living room of his bungalow situated in the luxurious society Epsilon.

Ever since the flood hit the Silicon Valley of India, the IT industry have suffered a huge loss, in crores in fact. This could further lead to recession and many people losing their job. Hence, despite the troubles, employees have been trying to reduce the ills of capitalism by finding ways to work. In light of it, a man who was working from a coffee shop in Bengaluru, has gone viral for his innovative way of completing the target.

A Twitter a user named Sanket Sahu shared a photo of a man working from a coffee shop in the flood affected city. In the pic, the man seems to have set up his desktop on a table in the cafe. Shared on September 7, the post claims that a group was working from Bengaluru’s Third Wave Coffee with a “full-fledged desktop setup” because their offices had been flooded.

I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with “a full-fledged desktop setup” because their offices are flooded 🤯@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/35ooB1TOqU — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) September 7, 2022

Twitteratis flooded to the comment section to share their reactions on the situation. Many questioned if the man carried the desktop and the CPU to the coffee shop and why didn’t he worked from home instead? Some even called it a product of the toxic “hustle culture”.

While some were generous to give this man a benefit of the doubt, and said that he may have lost power at home or facing other unforeseen circumstances.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

