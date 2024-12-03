Bengaluru man seeks Rs. 2 crore from McDonald’s for chicken burger billing error

Bengaluru: It’s been an awkward fight for justice by an 33-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru named Jimit Jain who had demanded vegetarian French fries but the beef was chicken burger in the bill. The staff apologized and offered Rs.100 as compensation but Jain had something else to say to that.

According to reports, this drama unfolded at a McDonald’s outlet in Bengaluru’s Lido Mall.

Reportedly, he demanded an apology from McDonald’s, which never came. So, he took his fight to the consumer court, seeking a whopping Rs. 2 crore in compensation for “mental distress and public humiliation”.Yes, you read that right, Rs. 2 crore for a billing mistake!

But the twist, the court dismissed his complaint saying since Jain got the right order and the billing mistake was rectified promptly, it did not justify such a huge compensation claim. The court’s verdict was clear, minor mistake, rectified promptly, does not warrant a multi-crore payout.

The case has been solved successfully but so many people are left questioning in amazement by this case.