Bengaluru man received Rs 22 lakh repair estimate for car worth Rs 11 lakh

In a bizarre incident, a car owner in Bengaluru said that the service center handed him a bill of Rs. 22 lakh to repair a Volkswagen Polo hatchback that he originally purchased for Rs. 11 lakh. Yes, you heard it right.

Recently, Bengaluru suffered heavy rainfalls leading to the city being submerged in knee-deep water. For days, roads were inundated, flights were diverted, rainwater entered homes, public transportation broke down and people had to travel through boats and tractors. Amid this, a video went viral that showed waterlogging in the basements and garages of many buildings. Due to this, several cars were left submerged leading to excessive water damage.

In light of it, a car owner, Anirudh Ganesh, took to his LinkedIn profile to share an invoice copy handed to him by the service center. In his post, he said that his VW Polo got damaged in the recent flooding in Bengaluru. It was completely submerged in flood waters. Following the loss, he sent the vehicle to Volkswagen Apple Auto in Whitefield.

“I had to push my car onto a towing truck in waist-deep water at 11 pm. No one to help but we middle-class people are tough. Karlete hai kisi tarah,’ he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Take a look at his post:

Anirudh’s car insurance told him that the car would be written off as a total loss and they would collect the car. However, the service center asked him to pay Rs 44,840 in order to collect his vehicle from them. This fee was mandated to issue documents about the damage that the car has suffered.

He further wrote in his post, “I go to the showroom to collect what is legally my non-functional car and am told to pay a sum of Rs.44,840 as estimation charges (standard industry practice is Rs.5,000) and cannot take my car out.”

“Rs.44,840′ to make a document for a car which costs only Rs.600,000 now. Wow,” Anirudh said.

“I have called Volkswagen India, mailed them too, and was told I would get a response in 48 hours. Alas. No response there too. Requesting help from the community to get this wider reach so that I may get my car and insurance money back and correct these vulture-like practices,” he added.

The post went viral in no time and people started criticizing Volkswagen for exploiting customers.

A few days later, Anirudh posted an update on the case and said that the charges were revised from the earlier Rs.44,840 to Rs 5,000.

“Volkswagen India team (Mr.Sumanth and Ms.Poonam) have spoken and said that prices in such scenario will be set to the upper limit of Rs.5000 for estimation/storage for car owners in total loss cases. I hope this information helps everyone,” Anirudh added.