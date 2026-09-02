Bengaluru man falls for dating app scam after woman asks him to pay online

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A Bengaluru man detailed his unfortunate experience of being duped on a dating app after meeting with a woman identified as Shelly.

She had apparently requested him to pay online for a parcel collected from another individual named Ron and assured him of reimbursing him with cash at the earliest.

He stated that although he felt doubtful about the payment request initially but the assurances regarding Shelly’s family owning a business and possession of more offline than online funds, encouraged him to comply.

As he paid for the parcel and simultaneously was talking to Shelly and requesting cigarette, who has also instructed him to bring for her as well he completed his task and collected the order.

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After returning, the woman and Ron stopped replying his messages and had completely blocked him, leading him to believe that the duo might be accomplice in a meticulously planned con.

The case has resulted in an alarm on online fraud targeting daters where they often establish the required trust to extort financial contributions from unsuspecting users.

It becomes crucial for people utilizing online platforms to cross-verify individuals’ profiles before transferring any funds or remitting payments for goods requested by them solely meeting over the online portal.