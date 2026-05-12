Bengaluru couple create history after swimming From Sri Lanka to India in 11 hours via Ram Setu

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The couple have made history by swimming side by side from Sri Lanka to India in 11 hours via Ram Setu route on May 6.

The couple are identified as Vrushali and Danish. They reportedly swam around 32 Kilometers to make such a history.

They become the first couple in the word to achieve such a milestone together. They started their journey from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka at around 4.30 AM and reaching Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu at approximately 3.15 PM.

They swam under strict supervision, with support boats, paramedics, and Indian Coast Guard personnel accompanying the swimmers throughout the route.

The couple ‘our.life.in.miles’ announced this on Instagram. They shared a video and also wrote a note which reads, “The day we swim from Sri Lanka to India and become the first ever couple to do so! All our training and preparation will be tested on this swim, and we feel we’re ready for it 💪🏻

BeastLife Protein and supplements have been with us throughout this journey and now it feels even more special to know that we’ll be representing the brand during the swim.

Nervous, excited, thrilled, restless – feeling all sorts of things. If you’re as excited as we are, stay tuned! We’ll be sharing everything about the preparation and our swim here.”

Watch the video here:

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They had shared this video before swimming and have also shared another video after completing the task that they have decided to do.

The after completion video caption reads, “Such a phenomenal feeling to have swum across from Sri Lanka to India side by side! 🥹

But no time to revel in it, training ramp us has already been laid out for our next mammoth of a goal that we’ve set for ourselves! 💪🏻

Share with brands who you think would like to partner with us on this yet another larger than life challenge that we’ve taken upon ourselves! Always, Onwards and Upwards! 🚀”

Watch the video here:

The video has received 2.3 million views, 100k likes and 913 comments. In the comments section, one user says, “Hat’s off to your efforts and hardwork making India proud… Keep going… 🙌🙌🙌.” Another user says, “More power to you both 🫶🏼💌” Third user says, “Nice to see your enthusiasm and to be inspired together with people, along. All the best for future endeavours.”