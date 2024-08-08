Bengaluru cop nabs hard-core wanted criminal in filmy style at busy street, watch

Bengaluru: A police man’s heroic effort to nab a dreaded criminal at a crowded junction of Bengaluru is making rounds since yesterday. The video of the incident went viral after getting uploaded to social media. The incident took place in Sadashivanagar junction of Bengaluru on August 6.

A retired army hawaldar-turned-police constable named Dodda Lingayya (50) stood in front of a criminal who was riding a two wheeler. As the criminal then tried to flee the brave cop caught his collar. As a result, he got dragged for about 20 meters. In the meanwhile his hand also slipped off the criminal’s collar, but he caught his leg and forced him to stop the vehicle.

At this juncture, two traffic police officers came to his help. The criminal however overpowered one of them and trying to flee again when the other police man nabbed him along with the help of Lingayaa and other locals. The criminal was then taken to police station.

Assistant Sub-inspector Mayamma helped the cop to nab the criminal identified as S Manjesha alias 420 Manja.

Lingayaa is with the crime unit at the Koratagere Police Station in Tumakuru district and he was actively searching for Manjesha who is wanted in over 40 criminal cases across Karnataka.

An X user posted the video through his handle @ChekrishnaCK and wrote in the caption, “In a Filmy style, Head Constable Doddalingaiah of Koratagere police station in Tumkur catches Hotte Manja notorious criminal who was wanted by several police stations in the state of Karnataka.”

Watch the video here: