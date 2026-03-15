Bengaluru commuter says 6.5 km journey took over an hour, video goes viral

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A video uploaded to the internet by a Bengaluru resident has once again attracted the attention of people to the chronic traffic congestion in the city after the resident captured footage showing that a short time travel would take a considerably longer period than anticipated.

The video was uploaded by Pankaj Huria, who filmed his experience on one of the weekdays when he was driving in the morning. He also said that his home was located within 6.5 kilometres of his office, but due to heavy traffic, the trip took over an hour.

In the video, we are able to see that Huria is in slow-moving traffic, and he is indicating that he has been spending a lot of time on the road without making a lot of miles.

At one point, the camera is facing his navigation screen, still showing that there are several kilometres ahead to cover, even though the vehicle has been on the road for a long time. The approximate travelling time was an indication that the daily commuting distance would take much longer than the average time.

The video immediately went viral, and many individuals remarked that these types of delays have become a routine way of life in Bengaluru. A number of users posted their personal experiences on how they took hours to commute over distances considered to be relatively short.

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It has been a city long struggling with congestion, whose reputation as the technology capital of India has made it an attractive target. The high increase in population, the growth in the number of vehicles, and the continued construction of infrastructure have led to common traffic jams in big roads in the city.

The viral video has again raised debates on the necessity to have a better transport system, better road planning, and long-term measures to relieve the congestion of the transport system in the fast-growing city.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Huria (@pankaj.huria.1209)