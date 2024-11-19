Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver’s innovative fundraising initiative for startup goes viral

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is constantly in the headlines, whether it’s for its notorious traffic jams, unpredictable weather, or the occasional antics of its auto-rickshaw drivers. Recently another Bengaluru auto driver went viral for the unique approach to fund his startup. The driver’s innovative approach idea has sparked a conversation on social media.

A graduate and auto driver named, Samuel Christy placed a poster on his seat inviting passengers to discuss his business idea with him.

“Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I’m a graduate looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you’re interested, please talk to me,” the poster read.

A photo of the poster was posted on the popular social media platform X with the caption, ” Bengaluru Auto Driver’s idea to raise funds for his startup is unbelievable. Samuel Christy, a graduate who is also an auto driver, placed a poster behind his seat inviting passengers to discuss his business idea. Sometimes you need to think outside the box and inside an auto to get funding.”

In the comment section of the post, many social media users came to praise Christy in his effort while wishing him good luck.

See the viral post here: