Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘virgin or not’ sign sparks discussion, woman calls auto driver ‘radical feminist’

Bengaluru: An auto driver in Bengaluru displayed a message for women on the back of his auto which is now going viral all over social media. It has become a point of discussion on the social platforms. The sign says, all girls deserve respect, regardless of body type, skin color and Personal choices.

The auto driver wrote “Slim or fat, black or white, virgin or not. All girls deserve respect,” on the back of his auto. A photo of the auto was shared on social media. The post went viral after few hours of being posted. It has sparked a debate between the social media users. Some find it empowering, while others think it’s provocative.

The picture was originally shared by a woman who goes by “retired sports fan”, on the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). She wrote the caption as “Some radical feminism on the roads of Bangalore.”

Many users are expressing their dissatisfaction over the sign.

A user commented, “All these men with ‘respect women’ and these kinda quotes are probably more toxic to women in real life,”

Another user wrote, “It’s not radical feminism. Yes, I agree that it could have been written married or unmarried instead of virgin or not virgin. At least the driver is respecting women,”

A few X users even disagreed with the original poster, saying that this “feminism” that is displayed is not “radical” but rather “basic”.

See the post here: