Belgian man learns how to dance at Indian wedding: Watch viral video

Indian weddings are a festival in themselves. The three-day extravaganza is an adventure of a lifetime. Indians believe, marriage happens only once in each person’s life so it should be celebrated as grand as it could be. No festivities are complete without dance and music, and Indian weddings are no different. However, some of the concepts in a traditional Indian wedding could be foreign to people from different countries or ethnicity. In light of it, a content creator from Belgium, who goes by the name Ed, was in a treat when he got to attend an Indian wedding during his visit to the country.

Ed ticked off an item from his bucket, which was to learn the guests’ favourite dance moves at the wedding. Watch the video to see how it went.

The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Can you teach me your favourite dance move? Indian wedding.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 355k views and tons of comments. Desi netizens thoroughly enjoyed the video. One person wrote, “Bro welcome to India! You are going to have the best time of your life.” Another comment read, “Me waiting for naagin dance with handkerchief.”

A foreigner wrote, “I want to go to an Indian wedding so bad!!!!” and a fourth person commented, “He is having the time of his life..and the best part is he hasn’t even reached the famous “Naagin” move yet.”