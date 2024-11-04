Beautiful Russian girl is looking for an Indian guy, says he must love her and Russia

A video of a very pretty Russian girl looking for an Indian guy is gaining attention on the internet with over 31.2M views and 53,500 comments till now. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named @girl_white_india, who has a folllower base of 208,000 and seems to love Indian culture and heritage or so her profile shows.

The video starts with the Russian girl appeal of ” I am looking for an Indian guy.” But what is interesting is her criteria of the Indian guy. Then she goes on to mention all the features the guy should have including his height, eye colour, interest, hobbies and what he love. She said that she is looking for an Indian guy who is 6 feet tall, has green eyes, loves music, dancing, travelling, and at last she mentions that he should love Russia and her.

This proposal has gained the attention of many men around the world including Indians, garnering over 31.2M views, and 701,000 thousand likes on Instagram at the time of writing. It has also received thousand of comments, including some hilarious ones.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelli | White Indian Girl 🇮🇳 (@girl_white_indian)

One user who claimed to be 17 years also asked if he is eligible and commented, “Age criteria ?? Btw I am 17″. Another user quipped amusingly, ” Every guy from india love Russian.” Another user pointed out that she is looking for a film star and wrote, ” She mean Hrithik Roshan.” “She is asking for Raju gujjar,” added another one.

Meanwhile, a married man joined the fun and commented, “I am 6 feet tall, have green eyes, and love traveling. I appreciate people from all over the world, not just from one country. Why should we love someone based on their nationality? I am a proud, married Indian who is loyal to my spouse. Sorry, sister. All the best! Jai Hind.”