Beautiful love story: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student
Love knows no boundaries. Be it age, distance, or gender, everything is fair when it comes to love. In light of it, a beautiful love story of a teacher and student has surfaced online.

Aarav Kuntal, a physical education teacher in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur underwent a sex change surgery to turn male in order to marry his student.

Talking about their love story Aarav said, “I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019.”

Talking about her marriage to Aarav, Kalpana said, “I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery.”

