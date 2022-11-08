Beautiful love story: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Love knows no boundaries. Be it age, distance, or gender, everything is fair when it comes to love. In light of it, a beautiful love story of a teacher and student has surfaced online.

Aarav Kuntal, a physical education teacher in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur underwent a sex change surgery to turn male in order to marry his student.

Talking about their love story Aarav said, “I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019.”

Talking about her marriage to Aarav, Kalpana said, “I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery.”

