Beachside proposal goes wrong as man loses ring in sand: Watch viral video

Many people plan grand proposals in order to surprise their partners in the cutest way possible. Some plan for months, gather friends and family, and mark the occasion as grand as they could. While a rings is a must, a perfect setting adds sparkle in the event that leads to a new beginning. However, these grand proposals can sometimes take a wrong turn. Something similar happened with a couple, when the man loses ring in sand. The video of the same has gone viral in the social media.

The footage opens up with a couple standing at a beach. Soon, the man can be seen proposing his girlfriend at a seashore, decorated with candles and fairy lights, along with a large placard that reads, “Marry Me.” However, the couple becomes vulnerable to an accident when the man unintentionally drops the ring in the sand while proposing. After a few seconds, several individuals came to assist in finding the ring back.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user named wasaibi.xo. The caption on the post read, “Pro tip from my fiancé: don’t propose with a loose ring on the sand.”

Take a moment to look at video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user, “Lol, so cute and funny at the same time.” Another commented, “It’s one to remember, haha.” A third comment read, “That’s a scene! Lol.”