Bangladesh man attempts 117 bum skips in 30 seconds, sets Guinness World Record

By Rachna 0 0
bangladesh man bum skips
Image credit- Instagram/Guinnessworldrecords

A man from Bangladesh has created a Guinness World Record by doing over a hundred bum skips in less than a minute.

MD. Rasel Islam, attempted the record in a feat exuding speed and hand-feet coordination. A video of the same was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Record on Sunday. The caption in the post read, “Most bum skips in 30 seconds: 117 by MD. Rasel Islam.”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 8 lakh views and the number keeps rising. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

One person wrote, “Now that’s some bum-skipping intensity!” and another comment read, “How did he find out he is cabable of such a precious thing like this?”

Third user commented, “This looks easy until you try it” and fourth person says, “My spine hurts watching this, respect.”

You might also like
State

Odisha: Sculptor creates miniature Durga inside a bottle

Offbeat

Watch: These aerial shots Of “World’s Highest Located” Shiva Temple…

Offbeat

Pakistani man with 11 children marries for the 5th time

Offbeat

135 year old temple in Andhra decorated with currency notes & jewellery

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.