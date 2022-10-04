Bangladesh man attempts 117 bum skips in 30 seconds, sets Guinness World Record

A man from Bangladesh has created a Guinness World Record by doing over a hundred bum skips in less than a minute.

MD. Rasel Islam, attempted the record in a feat exuding speed and hand-feet coordination. A video of the same was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Record on Sunday. The caption in the post read, “Most bum skips in 30 seconds: 117 by MD. Rasel Islam.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

So far, the video has garnered more than 8 lakh views and the number keeps rising. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

One person wrote, “Now that’s some bum-skipping intensity!” and another comment read, “How did he find out he is cabable of such a precious thing like this?”

Third user commented, “This looks easy until you try it” and fourth person says, “My spine hurts watching this, respect.”