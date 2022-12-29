Baby born with rare condition in UP, 60% body covered in hair; Pic viral

A baby born in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi area has baffled everyone with its appearance. Reportedly, the infant was born with a giant black patch and thick hair on his body.

According to the doctors, the baby has a rare condition called ‘giant congenital melanocytic nevus.’ The baby was born at CHC 52 earlier this week.

As per a report in News18, the mother was admitted to the hospital after her water broke on Tuesday. Following this, she delivered the baby whose back was covered with thick black hair.

CHC Superintendent and ACMO Dr. Pankaj Mishra said that he has never seen such a case in his career of 22 years.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) was informed about the baby with the rare condition.

Reportedly, giant congenital melanocytic nevus is a rare skin condition characterized by an abnormally dark, noncancerous skin patch that is composed of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes.

The RBSK has decided to transfer the infant to Lucknow for further treatment. According to Dr. Ikram Hussain, the baby will soon recover. Meanwhile, both the newborn and the mother are said to be healthy.

After the news of the baby’s rare condition spread, several locals flocked to the hospital to see the newborn.