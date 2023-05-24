Baba Jackson, Ambika Devi collaborate to present fusion dance on Badshah’s song: Viral video

Several dance video surfaces online on a daily basis, but only a few of them go viral for their unique content. One such clip featuring Internet sensation Baba Jackson and Ambika Devi has now captured the Interest of the netizens.

The now-viral reel shared on Instagram shows a beautiful fusion collaboration between the two artists as they danced to Sanak song by Badashah.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baba Jackson (@babajackson2019)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 5.5 million views and tons of comments. Impressed by their old-fashioned take on the fusion, people filled the comment section with praises.

One person wrote, “This song needs smoothness so she did well. He’s a great dancer but not for this song” and another asked, “Is this inspired by Mj’s black or white? Cool dancer.” A third comment read, “Cross-cultural dance.”

Earlier, Baba Jackson also collaborated with Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble and the clip too got viral on social media platforms.