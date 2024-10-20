Ayodhya to light over 2.5 million diyas during Deepotsav celebration

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): This year, Ayodhya is set to illuminate 55 ghats along the banks of the Sarayu River, with over 2 million lamps already prepared, according to sources.

Preparations for the Deepotsav festival are in full swing, with plans to light over 2.5 million lamps during Diwali.

Ninety-five percent of the decoration work on the ghats is complete. A unique feature of this year’s Deepotsav is that 10,000 people will be allowed to participate in the celebrations. A viewing gallery is being constructed at Ram Ki Paidi for the attendees, which will be ready before the event.

Last year, lamps were lit on 51 ghats, but this year, the plan is to light lamps on 55 ghats.

Deepotsav’s Nodal Officer, SS Mishra, said, “Preparations for the Deepotsav are progressing rapidly. This year, Lord Ram will be seated in a grand palace, and therefore, the Deepotsav will be celebrated on an even grander scale.”

Mishra added that over 32,000 volunteers from Awadh University will assist in setting a new world record during this year’s Deepotsav.

It has been confirmed that over 2.5 million lamps will be lit this year along the Sarayu River. This year’s celebration is particularly significant as it marks the first Deepotsav since the consecration of Balak Ram in the temple. The state government is working to ensure the event is historic.

On October 30, a day before Diwali, Ram Nagari aims to break another world record, with 30,000 people lighting around 2.8 million lamps simultaneously. The Guinness World Records team is scheduled to arrive on October 29 to count the lamps on the 55 ghats, using drones for accuracy.

During the Deepotsav, the Guinness World Records team will be present to witness the record attempt and will present a certificate to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

