Watch: Air hostess dances on empty flight to AR Rahman’s ‘Urvashi’ song, video goes viral

After the video of an IndiGo airlines air hostess dancing on an empty plane on the hit Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ went viral, another video of a SpiceJet air hostess has surfaced on the Internet. The hostess’ video of grooving on the popular AR Rahman’s track ‘Take it easy Urvashi’ is being immensely shared online.

The video was shared by the air hostess on her Instagram page named ‘yamtha.uma’. In the 15 seconds clip Uma can be seen dancing in the song ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ on an empty plane. She captioned the video, “TAKE IT EASY”

Watch Video Here:

She looks confident and in ease while she performs for the camera. On the top her killer expressions has attracted netizens towards her. The video seems to be recorded by a fellow colleague of hers. Many people filled the comment section with praises for Uma. One wrote, “So beautiful” and another said, “So cute.” Many also expressed their amazement by dropping hearts on the comments section.