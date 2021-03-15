Auto Driver Does Lavani Dance On The Streets Of Pune, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Is is not very often that we come across a common man dancing to tradition music for sheer pleasure. Recently, an auto driver was seen doing Lavani dance on the streets of Pune.

The Video was shared by the Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble on his twitter handle. Since then, the video has gone viral and has broken the internet.

In the video it can be seen that Babaji Kamble, an auto driver from Baramati of Pune in Maharashtra gracefully dancing to a popular song Mala Jau Dyana Ghari. Kamble not only danced with proper moves but also matched his moves with facial expressions.

The video has garnered 1,28,100 views, 225 comments and 5800 likes. After watching the video Twitterati has flooded the comment section with praises for Kamble’s skills. Some wrote ‘wah bhai wah kamal kar diya’ while another wrote ‘He’s got some sweet moves there’.