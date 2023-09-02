Atrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan Lookalike’s Dance in Mumbai Local Amuses internet, Video Goes Viral

The internet is no stranger to celebrity doppelgangers, and one such lookalike, Zoheb Sayed, who operates under the Instagram handle @salman2z, has taken social media by storm with his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Sayed’s repertoire includes mimicking famous dialogues and scenes from Khan’s iconic film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’ However, an old video of him dancing aboard a Mumbai local train, imitating Khan’s moves from the movie ‘Bodyguard,’ has resurfaced on Reddit, leaving netizens in fits of laughter.

In the viral video, Sayed can be seen donning a black shirt with white checkered lines and white pants as he replicates Salman Khan’s dance steps from the 2011 movie ‘Bodyguard.’ The infectious energy of his performance, set to the movie’s title song, had fellow commuters on the local train thoroughly entertained.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 2.3 million views and receiving more than 100K likes on Instagram.

However, the hilarity didn’t end there. Both Instagram and Reddit users flooded the comments section with witty remarks and playful banter. One Redditor humorously dubbed him “Atrangi Bhaijaan,” while another quipped, “Tiger Zinda tha.” A third user wondered, “How are the other passengers holding their laughter?”

Zoheb Sayed’s talent for mimicking Salman Khan’s mannerisms and performances has made him a popular figure on social media. His Instagram page is filled with entertaining acts, and he has even been invited to showcase his talents on various television shows. Whether it’s emulating ‘Dabangg’ or ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ Sayed has done it all. However, his portrayal of ‘Tere Naam,’ bearing an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star, has garnered the most attention.