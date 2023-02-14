Assam DGP salutes IPS daughter during her passing out parade: Watch

Every parent wants the best for their child and aspires for them to succeed in life. All parents feel proud when their kids achieve big goals in their life. In light of it, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam named Gyanendra Pratap Singh witnessed a similar proud moment for his daughter.

The video shows, DGP’s daughter and Indian Police Service officer (IPS) Aishwarya Singh graduation parade from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. The father-daughter duo can be seen saluting each other in the video.

The clip was shared by DGP of Assam on his Twitter handle with the caption. The caption in the post reads, “Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips.”

Take a moment to look at the footage here:

Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/aeHoj9msYG — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 11, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “What a moment!!! Heartwarming!!! Rab Rakha!!!” Another commented, “There can’t be the proudest moment bigger than this. Privileged to have this. Congratulations!” A third comment read, “What a proud day for the father-daughter duo! Congratulations, sir!!” A fourth wrote, “Proud moment. My heartiest congratulations to Aishwarya and proud parents. God bless.”