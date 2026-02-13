Assam artist turns broken wall into viral ‘Save Trees’ mural at Gauhati University, watch

Advertisement

An Assam-based street artist has captured the internet’s imagination by transforming a damaged wall on the Gauhati University campus into a striking piece of environmental art.

The mural, created by Guwahati-based artist Bhejal, features a resting deer painted on a broken wall in the university’s Sundarpur area. What makes the artwork stand out is how Bhejal seamlessly incorporated a living tree growing through the wall into the painting, using its branches as the deer’s antlers.

The video of the mural has gone viral on social media, amassing over 4.2 million views, with users praising the artist’s creativity and message. Alongside the artwork, Bhejal shared a simple but powerful note: “Don’t cut trees. Do make creative 🌳🌳🌳.”

Known for his vibrant and thought-provoking street art across Guwahati, Bhejal often blends social and environmental themes into public spaces. This latest project highlights how art can turn urban decay into a symbol of coexistence rather than destruction.

Many viewers described the mural as a reminder that environmental obstacles need not be erased but can instead be embraced and woven into narratives of harmony between nature and human-made structures.

