Apollo doctor reveals his monthly salary 16 years after MBBS

Doctors are considered as gods, and whenever we think of their salary, our mind reciprocates with a staggering amount, but unfortunately, this isn’t the truth. A Hyderabad doctor revealed that he received a salary of Rs 9000 even after completing his MBBS approximately 16 years ago.

The doctor was named Sushir Kumar, and he worked as a Neurologist at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. He took to Twitter to share a grim reality that plagues many doctors in India even today.

Dr. Kumar was responding to a tweet about the difficulties faced by young practitioners trying to make ends meet. In response, he said, “I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary for 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was ₹ 9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that doctor’s life should be frugal & learnt to live with the bare minimum.”

In another tweet, he mentioned how his mother felt about his low salary. “I was happy with that salary, however, my mother felt upset seeing me get the same salary what a peon got in govt office (where my father worked). She had seen me study hard for 12 years in schooling, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD & DM. You can understand a mother’s love & pain!” Dr Kumar added.

He also said that nobody could come to see him for a long time when he was studying. “At 17 yrs age, travelled by train to Vellore (Tamil Nadu) from Bihar in 2nd class alone for interviews, (as parents couldn’t financially afford to accompany their minor son). No one from home could come to see me for 5 yrs. Took admission & managed everything on my own for 5 yrs+,” he said.

Further explaining his condition, Dr. Kumar added in another tweet, “Had only two sets of clothing at any point of time during MBBS. Borrowed older edition books from seniors (could access new edition only in library). Didn’t dine out in restaurants or watched movies. Never smoked or drank alcohol.”

The Twitter thread sparked a discussion on poorly-paid talents in the country when a follower asked whether doctors should collectively demand better pay. 70,000 people have seen the post since it was shared. The low pay in the medical field has been pointed out by a number of users.

“It’s true. Doctors in India are not getting suitable salaries. But health care seekers are looted by hospital management. Neither the doctor nor the patient benefits,” said a Twitter user.