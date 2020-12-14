ancient gold found in temple
Photo Credit: India Today

‘Ancient Gold’ Discovered By Villagers During Renovation Of Temple In Tamil Nadu

By WCE 6

Tamil Nadu: Villagers found ancient gold on Sunday during the renovation of a temple near Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. The government authorities seized the gold and deposited it in the government treasury.

As per reports, the ancient treasure was unearthed by the villagers during the renovation of a temple of Lord Shiva. The gold was found under the steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum.

The gold was estimated to weigh over half a kilogram.

On being informed about the treasure, the government authorities reached the renovation site  and demanded the villagers to hand over the gold to the government.

However, the villagers and devotees protested and denied to hand over the gold to them as they wanted to return the gold to where it was placed before.

The locals believes that the temple was built in the Chola era and they considered placing gold beneath the steps of a temple to be auspicious.

Official said that while locals denied to hand over the gold, the government authorities were adamant on taking it. And this lead to a failed talk between them and at last the officials has to call the police reinforcement and amid protest from the locals the authorities seized the gold and sealed it in a box before they took it away.

The enraged locals said that authorities had no right to seize or retain the treasure as the gold belonged to the temple and blocked policemen and officials from taking it away.

As per the reports of PTI, the Revenue Divisional Officer Vidya said it looked like gold and the gold has been deposited with the treasury,” she said.

Answering a question and on the demand of the people, she said they wanted it to be placed again at the temple.

The gold weighted about 565 gram and the government revenue authorities would take a decision on whether to return the gold to the temple or not, as per statement of a police official.

You might also like
Offbeat

Youth Who Was Once Working For Rs 50 At A Snack Factory In Odisha Is Now An Army…

Offbeat

Watch Viral Video: 12-Year-Old Boy Swept Into The Air While Flying Kite, Falls Down…

State

Unique Gift For Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta

Offbeat

Ghost Caught On Camera! Mysterious Shadow Passing Through Vehicles On Road; Watch…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.