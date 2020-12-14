Tamil Nadu: Villagers found ancient gold on Sunday during the renovation of a temple near Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. The government authorities seized the gold and deposited it in the government treasury.

As per reports, the ancient treasure was unearthed by the villagers during the renovation of a temple of Lord Shiva. The gold was found under the steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum.

The gold was estimated to weigh over half a kilogram.

On being informed about the treasure, the government authorities reached the renovation site and demanded the villagers to hand over the gold to the government.

However, the villagers and devotees protested and denied to hand over the gold to them as they wanted to return the gold to where it was placed before.

The locals believes that the temple was built in the Chola era and they considered placing gold beneath the steps of a temple to be auspicious.

Official said that while locals denied to hand over the gold, the government authorities were adamant on taking it. And this lead to a failed talk between them and at last the officials has to call the police reinforcement and amid protest from the locals the authorities seized the gold and sealed it in a box before they took it away.

The enraged locals said that authorities had no right to seize or retain the treasure as the gold belonged to the temple and blocked policemen and officials from taking it away.

As per the reports of PTI, the Revenue Divisional Officer Vidya said it looked like gold and t he gold has been deposited with the treasury,” she said.