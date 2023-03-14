Anand Mahindra shares pic of India’s first ‘trans tea stall’ in Guwahati, applauds the initiative

The Indian Railways has taken a remarkable step toward social progress and inclusion with a one of a kind tea stall at the Guwahati station. Managed by transgender community, the stall is India’s first ‘trans tea stall.’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter to praise the organization for their initiative. In his tweet, the businessman described the tea stall as “significant and progressive.” He also praised Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw profusely.

“This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant and transformational as your many other progressive projects. Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people. And most important, it excludes no one. Bravo @AshwiniVaishnaw,” wrote the billionaire.

The post has amassed over 252k views so far along with a flood of comments. One user wrote, “Yes, sir, this is what is required not begging at signal lights and demanding at marriage halls. Very progressive” and another person suggested, “All companies should have started some % of hiring them on a compulsory basis as well.”

The tea stall is the brainchild of the North East Frontier Railway and the Assam Transgender Association. The stall was inaugurated at the station on Friday by NF Railways General Manager Anshul Gupta.

Reportedly, the NF Railways have plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region, to empower the trans and queer communities.