Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Anand Mahindra shares pic of India’s first ‘trans tea stall’ in Guwahati, applauds the initiative

The Indian Railways has taken a remarkable step toward social progress and inclusion with a one of a kind tea stall at the Guwahati station

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
trans tea stall

The Indian Railways has taken a remarkable step toward social progress and inclusion with a one of a kind tea stall at the Guwahati station. Managed by transgender community, the stall is India’s first ‘trans tea stall.’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter to praise the organization for their initiative. In his tweet, the businessman described the tea stall as “significant and progressive.” He also praised Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw profusely.

“This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant and transformational as your many other progressive projects. Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people. And most important, it excludes no one. Bravo @AshwiniVaishnaw,” wrote the billionaire.

Take a look

US cops dance to ‘Naatu Naatu,’ desi netizens are elated:…

Gurugram man marries two women, wives divide week to share him equally

The post has amassed over 252k views so far along with a flood of comments. One user wrote, “Yes, sir, this is what is required not begging at signal lights and demanding at marriage halls. Very progressive” and another person suggested, “All companies should have started some % of hiring them on a compulsory basis as well.”

The tea stall is the brainchild of the North East Frontier Railway and the Assam Transgender Association. The stall was inaugurated at the station on Friday by NF Railways General Manager Anshul Gupta.

Reportedly, the NF Railways have plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region, to empower the trans and queer communities.

Also Read: Video of woman smoking ‘marijuana and cigarettes’ in train goes viral, railway reacts

Rachna 2146 news
You might also like
Offbeat

Viral video: Man drives overloaded tractor with extreme risk, Internet concerned

Offbeat

Viral Video: Mother Giraffe bravely saves her baby from Lioness

Offbeat

Sofi Maure divorces herself 24 hours after marriage

Offbeat

Worms rain in China, video from Beijing goes viral: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7